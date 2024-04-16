18 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh; 3 jawans hurt

The BSF has been extensively deployed in Kanker district for counter-insurgency operations.

"Bodies of 18 Maoist cadres were recovered from the encounter spot. Seven AK series rifles and three Light Machine Guns were also recovered from the spot," the statement said. "One BSF personnel sustained bullet injury on his leg in the gunfight and he is reported to be out of danger," the statement added.

The Chhattisgarh police said three security personnel were injured in the gunfight and they were being shifted to a hospital for treatment.