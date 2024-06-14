Balodabazar arson: After transferring Collector and SP, Chhattisgarh govt suspends duo

Police subsequently arrested three persons in connection with the incident.

To protest against the alleged vandalisation of the religious structure, the community had called for a demonstration at Dussehra Maidan in Balodabazar on June 10 and a ‘gherao’ at the collector’s office.

During the protest, a mob set fire to a government office and more than 150 vehicles in Balodabazar city.

The next day (June 11), the state government transferred the then Balodabazar collector KL Chauhan and then Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar to the secretariat and police headquarters here without assigning any portfolios.

As per the suspension orders of the two officers, disciplinary action was pending against them after there were complaints that the district administration and police did not take appropriate action following damage to the religious structure of the Satnami community last month.

While Chauhan is a state cadre service officer who was awarded IAS in 2009, Kumar is a 2010-batch IPS officer. Both have been suspended with immediate effect, the orders said.

Police had on Tuesday said that seven FIRs had been registered in connection with the arson and they have formed 12 teams to track down those involved in the arson.

Chhattisgarh’s Food Minister Dayaldas Baghel and Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma in a joint press conference had accused Congress leaders of instigating the crowd during the protest.

“Such a crime can never be committed by the Satnami community which is known for giving the message of peace and brotherhood... It was the result of a well-planned conspiracy by the Congress,” minister Baghel had alleged.

The minister said that over 200 people indulged in the arson had been arrested.