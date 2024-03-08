Bastar's Danteshwari Fighters: India's first all-women anti-Maoist unit

The first all-women anti-Maoist commando unit, Danteshwari Fighters, a team of 97 is standing strong in Bastar.

Danteshwari Fighters that started as a unit of 16, has now come so far that they are here to compete with men. Two of the women commandos from the unit have been awarded with out-of-turn promotion for killing two Maoists, as per the report by The Times Of India.

These Danteshwari 'Ladake' are volunteers who are ready to stand strong and take a bullet to save their people.

Earlier Danteshwari commandos would help other security forces to carry out anti Naxalite operations, however, now they do it on their own as a unit. This year, they plan to organise cultural events where chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai will be the guest.