Bhupesh Baghel writes to CJI, seeks probe into functioning of central, state agencies in Chhattisgarh

"When I became aware of such conspiracies, I gave statements in public from time to time rejecting the baseless allegations. But the way my name and the names of my colleagues, associates and supporters were dragged into various money laundering cases before the elections held in the state in November last year, it was clear that an agency like ED has been working at someone's behest and is conspiring to defame me and my government to fulfill political objectives during the elections," he said.