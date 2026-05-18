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Bike-borne men snatch Chhattisgarh BJP MLA's mobile phone during morning walk; Congress slams govt over law and order

According to the police, motorcycle-borne thieves snatched Kaushik's mobile phone while he was walking alone on a PWD flyover under the Civil Lines police station limits.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsBJPCongressChhattisgarh

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