BJP never opposed idea of caste census but...: Amit Shah

When asked about the ruling Congress' 17 poll guarantees, including caste census in the state, Shah said, "We are a national party and we don't do politics of votes on this issue. We will take the appropriate decision after consulting everyone and tell about it. But contesting polls on its basis is not correct."

"BJP has never opposed this (caste census), but decisions have to be taken very thoughtfully. We will tell at the appropriate time," he said.