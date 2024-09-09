Cash for jobs: Former Chhattisgarh Congress minister, 3 others booked for abetting suicide of teacher

"On September 3, Thakur, who was posted at the government primary school in Odgaon, was found hanging at his house in Ghotiya. A suicide note recovered from his pocket named former minister Akbar, Khan, Netam and Pradip Thakur as those responsible for the act. As per the note, the four allegedly took money but did not provide the promised job nor did they refund the amount," he said.