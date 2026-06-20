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Homeindiachhattisgarh

Central university in Chhattisgarh to replace 'India' with 'Bharat' in degrees, marksheets

At present, university marksheets and degree certificates carry references to both India and Bharat in English and Hindi respectively.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsIndiaChhattisgarhdegreeBharatcentral university

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