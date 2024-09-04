Centre approves 8 lakh PMAY houses in Chhattisgarh; CM seeks homes for surrendered Naxals

Raipur: The Centre has sanctioned construction of more than 8 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) in rural areas of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Wednesday.

The CM also informed that his government, which assumed office nine months ago, has requested the Centre to approve houses under PMAY separately for surrendered Naxalites and people affected by Maoist violence in the state.

Slamming the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh (2018-23), he alleged it failed to implement the scheme in the state, as a result 18 lakh families were deprived of pucca (concrete) houses.