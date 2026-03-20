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Chhattisgarh assembly passes bill to curb exam malpractices; long jail term, hefty fine proposed

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the legislation sends a strong message against those involved in examination-related malpractices.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 11:35 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 11:35 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhexamination

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