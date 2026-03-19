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Chhattisgarh bill against forced religious conversion tabled; has life term for mass conversions

'Mass conversion' has been defined as conversion of two or more persons in a single event.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 12:37 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 12:37 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsChhattisgarhReligious conversion

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