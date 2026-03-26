<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh </a>government on Wednesday capped the supply of commercial <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lpg-supply-to-stop-if-households-refuse-png-switch-where-available-govt-order-3943944">LPG cylinders</a> at 20 per cent of the previous month’s consumption. The decision came during a review meeting of regional managers of oil companies. </p><p>The meeting reportedly focused on ensuring equitable distribution of LPG based on availability, with priority to essential consumer institutions. </p><p>The officials have directed that online LPG refill booking facilities be made available within 25 days in urban areas and within 45 days in rural areas. This comes in the view of assessing LPG availability and streamlining the distribution system in the state amid supply concerns following the West Asia conflict. </p>.LPG crisis: Bengaluru households still not out of woods.<p>Based on available stock, priority categories for LPG supply have been identified. These include educational institutions, hospitals, military and paramilitary camps, jails, hotels, social welfare institutions, railway and airport canteens, government offices, guest houses, animal feed units, and restaurants, an official statement was mentioned in a <em>PTI</em> report.</p><p>The news agency further stated that district administrations have been instructed to ensure security arrangements at LPG distributor offices and warehouses with the help of police and home guards to prevent overcrowding and disorder. Distributors have also been directed to keep their telephone lines active and address consumer complaints promptly, the release said.</p><p>Senior officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department and representatives of Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation attended the meeting.</p>