Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh caps commercial LPG supply, sets timeline for domestic refill booking

The officials have directed that online LPG refill booking facilities be made available within 25 days in urban areas and within 45 days in rural areas.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 08:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 08:10 IST
India NewsLPGChhatisgarhWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us