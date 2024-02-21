Chhattisgarh CM interview: 'Congress govt did little to bridge trust deficit in Naxal-hit areas'

In an exclusive interview with DH's Umesh Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reflects on his administration's strides towards development and tackling Naxalism in the region. Sai also shares insights into his rapport with cabinet members and outlines strategies for securing a victory for his party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and much more.
Read on for edited excerpts from the conversation.
Naxalism in Bastar division is a major problem for the government. What measures have you taken to counter it?
The five districts -- Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bijapur and Kanker -- are worst affected. These districts lack basic amenities due to Naxal problems. The previous government did little to bridge the wide gap, culminating in a trust deficit with locals there. My government has embarked on an ambitious scheme 'Niyad Nellanar', as a confidence building measure to counter the Naxal menace.
Niyad Nellanar, taken from the local term (Gond dialect) meaning ‘Your Good Village’, will extend essential services like education, health, drinking water, and welfare benefits through security camps. Initially under the scheme the government aims to provide at least 25 basic amenities benefitting 32 individuals/ beneficiaries in the Naxal-affected villages. It includes houses, water, electricity, roads, transportation, health care, education, communication, Aadhar card etc. The ‘Niyad Nellanar’ Yojana is focused on emulating the Centre’s JANMAN Yojana in the Naxal-affected villages. A budget of Rs 20 crore has been allocated for the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ Yojana.
The idea of transformation from bloodbath to Niyad Nellanar (your good village) could be achieved through the five-pronged approach of vikas (development), vishwas (Trust), suraksha (security), nyaya (Justice), and seva (service).
How is your chemistry with Deputy CM and Home Minister Vijay Sharma?
Oh excellent. He is a very energetic and quality person who is suitably picked for the job. Our chemistry is working well and he is actively interacting with armed forces personnel and boosting their morale. Administrative officials visited Puvarti village to instill trust among the locals and share the upcoming plan of the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ Yojana for providing essential services in the Naxal-affected areas.
What is the mechanism adopted to coordinate with security forces vis-a-via district police force?
Senior police officials and CRPF personnel, including Sukma SP Kiran G. Chavan, Bijapur SP Jitendra Kumar Yadav, DIG Dantewada Range Kamlochan Kashyap, DIG CRPF Sukma Arvind Rai and DIG CRPF Bijapur SK Mishra have been at the ground to boost the morale of security forces in setting up camps in the interior areas along the inter-district border.
In Chhattisgarh's fight against Naxalism, Central and State Police forces have been deployed with their new camps in Jagargunda's highly sensitive and Naxal-affected areas, acting as a protective barrier for residents. Their proactive presence and engagement with the community are earning praise and fostering goodwill. This approach is anticipated to yield positive results in the ongoing fight against Maoist insurgencies.
How are you going to proceed to achieve the ambitious target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win 370 seats for BJP in Lok Sabha this time?
BJP is quite confident to achieve it with a modest share of 11 seats from Chhattisgarh. In the previous LS election BJP had won 9 out of 11 seats and this time we are going to win 11 out of 11 seats on the strength of double engine sarkar.
You do not see any challenge from congress?
No, not at all. The congress is in disarray and a divided house. They are victims of their own follies, and nobody can help it.