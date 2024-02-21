Chhattisgarh CM interview: 'Congress govt did little to bridge trust deficit in Naxal-hit areas'

Naxalism in Bastar division is a major problem for the government. What measures have you taken to counter it?

The five districts -- Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bijapur and Kanker -- are worst affected. These districts lack basic amenities due to Naxal problems. The previous government did little to bridge the wide gap, culminating in a trust deficit with locals there. My government has embarked on an ambitious scheme 'Niyad Nellanar', as a confidence building measure to counter the Naxal menace.

Niyad Nellanar, taken from the local term (Gond dialect) meaning ‘Your Good Village’, will extend essential services like education, health, drinking water, and welfare benefits through security camps. Initially under the scheme the government aims to provide at least 25 basic amenities benefitting 32 individuals/ beneficiaries in the Naxal-affected villages. It includes houses, water, electricity, roads, transportation, health care, education, communication, Aadhar card etc. The ‘Niyad Nellanar’ Yojana is focused on emulating the Centre’s JANMAN Yojana in the Naxal-affected villages. A budget of Rs 20 crore has been allocated for the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ Yojana.

The idea of transformation from bloodbath to Niyad Nellanar (your good village) could be achieved through the five-pronged approach of vikas (development), vishwas (Trust), suraksha (security), nyaya (Justice), and seva (service).