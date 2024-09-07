Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurates Chakradhar Samaroh

Raigarh: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday inaugurated the ten-day 39th Chakradhar Samaroh, a music festival, here.

"Maharaja Chakradhar gave a new identity to Indian classical music," he said on this occasion while assuring that his government will extend all possible help to preserve the local art culture as well as traditional heritage.

Maharaja Chakradhar Singh, former ruler of Raigarh, was known as a patron of art and music.