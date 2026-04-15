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Chhattisgarh: Congress demands judicial probe in power plant blast as death toll rises to 14

The explosion occurred on Tuesday afternoon in a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine at the Vedanta Ltd power plant.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 05:53 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 05:53 IST
India NewsCongressChhattisgarhpower plantVedanta plant

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