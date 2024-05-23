Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma seeks suggestions from Naxalites for rehabilitation policy

"All doors are open for talks with the Maoists. Our government has created an environment of equality and development by providing roads, health services, water and other facilities in villages under the Niyad Nellanar scheme. We are asking them (Naxalites) for suggestions for a new rehabilitation policy, so that they can join the mainstream and contribute their bit in the development of the state as well as the country," he said.

"The state government is ready to study the rehabilitation policy of any other state, but I have sought suggestions from Maoists themselves and not from officials, journalists or the common people as it is Naxalites who are going to be rehabilitated on surrender," he added.