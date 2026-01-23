Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh factory blast: Kiln sealed at steel plant after probe finds safety lapses

The preliminary investigation suggested that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not followed.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsChhattisgarh

Follow us on :

Follow Us