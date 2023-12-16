JOIN US
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites allegedly involved in blast that killed BSF jawan held

Last Updated 16 December 2023, 11:28 IST

Raipur: Four Naxalites, who were allegedly involved in the December 14 blast in Partapur area of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district in which a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed, were arrested on Saturday, police said.

They were nabbed in a forest area in Partapur this morning, a senior police official said.

Those held were identified as Mukund Narwas (45), Jaggu Ram Anchla (45), Arjun Potai (26) and Dasrath Dugga (35). All of them were allegedly active as Jan militia members of Maoists and natives of Partapur village, he said.

On Thursday, Naxalites triggered a blast near Sadaktola village under Partapur police station limits when a joint team of BSF and District Force was out on patrolling. Head Constable Akhilesh Kumar Rai (45) of the BSF sustained injuries in the explosion and later succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

During their interrogation, the four arrested Naxalites admitted to their involvement in the blast incident, the officer said, adding that further investigation was under way.

(Published 16 December 2023, 11:28 IST)
