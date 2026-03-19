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Chhattisgarh govt tables bill against forced religious conversion; Congress stages boycott

Congress raised objections, seeking to hand over the bill to a 'Select Committee' for review, and boycotted the day's proceedings after the Chair rejected their objection.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 09:50 IST
CongressChhattisgarhReligious conversion

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