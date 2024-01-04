Chhattisgarh govt transfers 88 IAS officers, including 19 district collectors

Raipur: The newly elected BJP government in Chhattisgarh has effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 88 Indian Administrative Service officers and one officer of the Indian Police Service.

Collector of 19 districts are among those who have been shifted, as per an order issued by the General Administration Department on Wednesday midnight.

Some officers considered close to the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government are also among those who have been transferred.

As per the order, the collectors of Raipur, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB), Kanker, Korba, Rajnandgaon, Bemetara, Kondagaon, Durg, Surajpur, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, Surguja, Janjgir-Champa, Balod, Dhamtari, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai and Gariaband have been changed.