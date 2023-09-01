Hostel in Chhattisgarh denies food to 45 kids for 2 days for damaging football

The superintendent of a missionary boarding school in Chhattisgarh's Pratappur allegedly subjected 45 students to starvation for two days as a "punishment" for damaging a football while playing.

The superintendent, Father Peter Sadom, has been suspended after a probe into the incident.

The incident came to light when videos of locals distributing biscuits to hungry children surfaced on social media, post which an immediate inquiry was ordered by the administration.

Officials of district administration and the education department that reached the hostel to inspect were told 45 students were "under punishment" for bursting a football, reported Times of India.

When the news spread around, angry parents and local residents confronted the school and hostel management.