Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': ED attaches assets worth over Rs 1,000 crore, names four more accused

The federal agency said it issued three provisional attachment orders on May 28 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 16:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsEDChhattisgarhliquor scam

Follow us on :

Follow Us