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Chhattisgarh man murders pregnant wife by inserting hacksaw blade into her private part; arrested

The incident took place in Bhitthikala village under Manipur police station limits on May 14, they added.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 11:53 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 11:53 IST
India NewsCrimeChhattisgarh

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