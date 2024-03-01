Chhattisgarh: Maoist group calls encounter that killed 4 Naxals as 'fake & fabricated'

Communist Party of India (Maoist) has claimed that the 4 Naxalites killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district is 'fake and fabricated'. In a press release by the banned organisation, the outfit claimed that police has instead killed 4 innocent villagers and not Naxalites in the fake encounter.

The letter bearing names of the alleged 'Maoists' neutralized in the encounter also demanded a magisterial probe into the matter. The guilty should be punished, it claimed. The deceased were identified in the letter as Mandvi Mata, Kudiam Dinesh, Adupara Sodhi Kesu and Madkam Raju.

The face-off reportedly took place in a forest under Jangla police station area when separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were out on an anti-Naxal operation, police has said.