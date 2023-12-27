Chhattisgarh news wrap 2023: BJP scripts stunning victory, Cong faces ED heat; Naxals strike big

This election also saw the decline of the influence of former CM late Ajit Jogi-founded Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the state as both the parties failed to open their account. In 2018, the JCC (J)-BSP combine had won seven seats. This time BSP contested the polls in alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GPP), which won just one seat.