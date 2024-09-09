Chhattisgarh police arrests mute 'serial psycho killer' for murdering 2 women

Chhattisgarh Police have arrested a mute man identified as Tejram alias Konda, claiming him to be a 'serial psycho killer'.

The 32-year-old accused who hails from Bhalukona village in Baloda Bazar district was arrested while he was working on his plan to target his third victim.

According to a report by The Times of India, Vijay Agrawal, Baloda Bazar SP said that the mute man who had killed two women already would target women living alone or away from their families or widows.

Killing at one location and then dumping the dead body at another was the accused's modus operandi. Tha accused would lose his temper if the victim rejected his sexual advances.

According to TOI, the SP said, "We had to involve a team of psychiatrists and psychologists as the villagers initially stopped cooperating with the police. The villagers held several meetings to refuse cooperation."

The two women killed by the man were - Anupam Bai, a 35-year-old and Gauri Bai Yadav, a 56-year-old in 2020 and 2023, respectively.

According to the publication's report, he would usually select houses which were located in isolated areas and use stones to crush the victims in their homes.