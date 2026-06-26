Chhattisgarh sets up 5-member panel to prepare UCC draft; Justice Desai to head it

<p>The BJP government in Chhattisgarh have set up a five member committee on Thursday, to prepare a draft for implementation of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uniform-civil-code">Uniform Civil Code</a> (UCC) in the state. </p><p>The notification regarding this was shared on X by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's office. According to the notification, the panel will be headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, who helms a similar committee in adjoining BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh too.</p><p>Other members in the panel are retired IAS officers Shatrughan Singh and M K Raut, senior advocate Mohan Pawar and former principal Jyoti Rani Singh.</p>.<p>The committee has been tasked with studying the existing legal framework relating to the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in Chhattisgarh and making recommendations on issues such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption and related matters.</p><p>The notification added that the panel will be seeking suggestions from citizens, social organisations, legal experts and other stakeholders. </p><p>The draft will be prepared and submitted to the state government along with necessary legislative and administrative recommendations. </p><p>On April 15, the Chhattisgarh cabinet decided to constitute a high-level committee headed by a retired judge to prepare a draft UCC for the state.</p><p>Then the government had said the move was aimed at simplifying laws and promoting religious and gender equality. It had said that the existence of multiple personal laws creates inequality in legal processes and makes the justice delivery system more complex.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>