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Homeindiachhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh sets up 5-member panel to prepare UCC draft; Justice Desai to head it

Other members in the panel are retired IAS officers Shatrughan Singh and M K Raut, senior advocate Mohan Pawar and former principal Jyoti Rani Singh.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 04:12 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 04:12 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhuniform civil codeUCC

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