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Chhattisgarh Vedanta power plant blast: Death toll rises to 24

Eleven other persons were undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Two of them were reported to be in critical condition.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 10:15 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhvedantadeath tollpower plant

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