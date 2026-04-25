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Chhattisgarh: Woman allegedly kills STF constable’s wife, 8-year-old son over love affair dispute

The STF constable's daughter, who was also present in the house, managed to escape the gruesome attack.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsCrimeChhattisgarhSpecial Task Force

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