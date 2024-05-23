Chief Minister Sai speaks on phone to Chhattisgarh students in Kyrgyzstan, assures all help

In a video message shared by her family members, Rai said, "I am a third year student of MBBS in Kyrgyzstan. I am stuck here and the situation is very bad. I want to return to my country. I would like to appeal to the Chhattisgarh government and the Government of India to rescue us." Ayesha's maternal uncle Oliver Rai told reporters that his niece has been stuck in Bishkek.