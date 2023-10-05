Congress accuses PM of handing over Nagarnar Steel Plant to 'crony capitalist friends'

Even after the formation of Congress government in the state, he said our stand is absolutely clear. "So far, Rs 20,000 crores have been spent on the establishment of the plant. After investing so much of the people's money, it would not be right to turn it over to private hands."

Ramesh said Congress Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said on multiple occasions that if the Modi government cannot run the Nagarnar Steel Plant then it should hand it over to the State Government, and 'we will run it'. A government resolution regarding this has also been passed in the Assembly, he claimed.