Chhattisgarh

Congress calls I-T Dept ‘puppet’ of BJP, stages protests across Chhattisgarh

Congress leaders and workers hit the streets against the I-T notices in the state.
Last Updated 30 March 2024, 16:36 IST

Raipur: The opposition Congress on Saturday staged protests in all districts of Chhattisgarh against Income Tax (IT) notices issued to the party, accusing the BJP of creating hurdles for it ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leaders and workers hit the streets against the I-T notices, the party’s Chhattisgarh communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said in a statement.

The tax department is acting like a “puppet” of the BJP-ruled central government, they said.

The party had on Friday said that it had received fresh notices from the Income Tax Department, asking it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore.

State Congress chief and MP Deepak Baij said the “scared Modi government has been undemocratically trying to create obstacles for Congress using the I-T Department by freezing the party’s bank accounts and serving recovery notices”.

In the last 10 years, be it Demonetisation or the PM Cares Fund, “the activities of the BJP and the Modi government have been suspicious, but the central agency raised no objection over them”, he claimed.

