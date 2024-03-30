Congress calls I-T Dept ‘puppet’ of BJP, stages protests across Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The opposition Congress on Saturday staged protests in all districts of Chhattisgarh against Income Tax (IT) notices issued to the party, accusing the BJP of creating hurdles for it ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leaders and workers hit the streets against the I-T notices, the party’s Chhattisgarh communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said in a statement.

The tax department is acting like a “puppet” of the BJP-ruled central government, they said.