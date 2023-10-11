Congress to choose candidates for Chhattisgarh polls 'strictly on merit'

Asked about the Congress' prospects and candidate list, General Secretary and Chhattisgarh in-charge Kumari Selja told a press conference that the party is confident of winning 75 seats, more than the 68 it won five years ago. The party had added three more to its tally by winning bypolls.

"The government has done good work. Its work during the last five years has touched every section of the society, be it the farmers, the tribals or the poor. We will come back to power with better numbers,” she said.

Asked whether MLAs will be dropped, she said, “We will look at individual performances, we will listen to voices from the ground. We will look at the situation in every seat and decide who will be the candidate," Selja said.

Congress sources said some MLAs may not get seats, a decision to be based "strictly on merit". There is no dearth of good leaders, including women, in the party, they said, as they dismissed suggestions that the BJP has a headstart in campaigning with early announcement of candidates.

Selja also made it clear that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will lead the campaign for the party, as he has been at the helm of the government for the past five years. "That is the practice in Congress when an incumbent government goes to polls, the sitting Chief Minister leads the campaign. Baghel is our Chief Minister and he is leading," she said.

Pointing to one of the Congress' campaign pitches, she blamed the Narendra Modi government for not granting clearance to implement a new quota regime in Chhattisgarh, which had unanimously passed a law to provide for 76% reservations for various sections of the society.

"The then Chhattisgarh Governor had assured that the bill would be signed. However, the Governor was replaced before the Bill could be signed and it is now gathering dust in the Raj Bhawan," she claimed.

Referring to the schemes implemented in the past five years, she said the Congress government is paying the highest MSP at Rs 2650 per quintal for paddy, which was the highest in the country.

She rubbished Prime MinisterNarendra Modi’s claim that it was being paid by the central government, asking if that was the case, why the same price was not being offered in the BJP-ruled states like Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh, where paddy is selling for Rs 1100 per quintal.