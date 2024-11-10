Constable shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

<p>Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh): A 27-year-old constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Kondagaon district on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased was suffering from a mental health issue, they said quoting a family member of the policeman.</p>.<p>Constable Harilal Nag, belonging to Bastar Fighters- a unit of state police, allegedly shot himself with his service pistol at his home in Barda village under Urandabeda police station limits in the morning, a police official here said.</p>.Man shot dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.<p>On hearing the gunshot, his family members rushed to his room and found him dead on the bed, he said.</p>.<p>Nag, who was posted at Dhanora police station, had gone to his home in the nearby village for unknown reason, he said.</p>.<p>Nag's father told police that he was suffering from some kind of mental illness, but its details were yet to be ascertained, the official said.</p>.<p>Further investigation was underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted the constable to take the extreme step, he said.</p>.<p>This is the eighth incident of suicid by security personnel, from various forces including the CRPF, BSF and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), in Chhattisgarh in the last five months.</p>.<p>Bastar Fighters, CRPF, BSF and SSB are deployed in the state for anti-Naxalite operations. </p>