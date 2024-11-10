Home
Constable shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

The deceased was suffering from a mental health issue, they said quoting a family member of the policeman.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 09:29 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 09:29 IST
