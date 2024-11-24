Home
Cop injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The IED blast took place at around 11 am near the newly set up Raiguda police camp under Chintalnar police station area when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, was out on an area domination operation.
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 10:55 IST

