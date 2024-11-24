Cop injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

<p>Sukma, Chhattisgarh: A District Reserve Guard constable was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>Security personnel also recovered another IED planted by Naxalites at a separate place in same area of the district, they said.</p>.<p>The IED blast took place at around 11 am near the newly set up Raiguda police camp under Chintalnar police station area when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, was out on an area domination operation, an official said.</p>.Violence during UP mosque survey, mob torches vehicles, pelt stones.<p>During the exercise, DRG constable Podiyam Vinod inadvertently came in contact with a pressure IED, triggering the blast that left him injured, he said.</p>.<p>The injured jawan was provided preliminary treatment and shifted to a hospital for further medication, the police official said, adding that condition was stated to be out of danger.</p>.<p>In a separate incident in the same area, a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district force recovered an IED planted by Naxalites on Chintalnar-Narsapuram road, he said.</p>.<p>The explosive was later neutralised, he added.</p>