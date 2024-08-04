Home
Couple killed, son injured as house collapses in Chhattisgarh

The incident led to the death of Dinesh Vakre, who was in his late 40s, and his wife Sharda, while their 8-year-old son received injuries.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 August 2024, 09:20 IST

Gaurela (Chhattisgarh): A couple was killed and their minor son injured after their mud house collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Sunday, police said.

Due to incessant rainfall in the area since the last few days, a portion of the house, located in Ramgarh village under Pendra police station area, collapsed in the wee hours when the family was asleep, a police official said.

The incident led to the death of Dinesh Vakre, who was in his late 40s, and his wife Sharda, while their 8-year-old son received injuries, he said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the debris, he said, adding the injured boy was admitted to a hospital in Gaurela.

A probe was on into the incident, the official said.

