CRPF jawan killed in lightning strike during anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: A 23-year-old jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died after lightning struck him during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday, an official said.

Constable Kamlesh Hemla lost his life when a squad of CRPF’s 85th battalion was out on an area domination operation from its Kavadgaon camp in adjoining areas in the morning, the police official said.

During patrolling, it started to rain and Hemla suffered injuries after being struck by lightning, he said.