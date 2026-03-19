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Death of 3 workers in Raipur: Chhattisgarh CM orders strict action against manual scavenging

Sai chaired a meeting of the state monitoring committee on the implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 05:56 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 05:56 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhRaipurmanual scavanging

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