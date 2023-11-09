JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

DRG cop injured in accidental firing during search op in Naxal-hit Narayanpur

The incident took place when a team of DRG was out on a search operation in Orchha police station area, located around 350 km from the state capital Raipur, a senior police official said.
Last Updated 09 November 2023, 07:21 IST

Follow Us

Narayanpur: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured in an accidental discharge of his weapon in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Narayanpur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place when a team of DRG was out on a search operation in Orchha police station area, located around 350 km from the state capital Raipur, a senior police official said.

The jawan suffered injuries on his fingers when his service weapon accidentally went off, he said.

He was rushed to a primary health centre in Orchha where he was administered first aid, the official said.

His condition was said to be stable, the police added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 November 2023, 07:21 IST)
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxalsfiring

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT