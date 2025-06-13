Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

ED attaches Congress office in Chhattisgarh; assets of ex-minister Kawasi Lakhma

A provisional order for attaching these properties has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 17:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 17:10 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsEnforcement DirectorateChhattisgarh

Follow us on :

Follow Us