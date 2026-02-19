Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

'Ejaculation without penetration is attempt to rape, not rape': Chhattisgarh High Court

High Court reduces the seven-year sentence awarded by trial court to a man in a 2004 rape case and convicted him of attempted rape instead
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 03:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 03:18 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhrapeHigh Courtjudgement

Follow us on :

Follow Us