Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Joint team of security personnel were involved in the action and they are reported to be safe, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 08:42 IST

Narayanpur: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 8 am in the forest of Maad along the inter-district border and the intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, he said.

Further details are awaited, the official added.

Published 29 August 2024, 08:42 IST
