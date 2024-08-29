Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 8 am in the forest of Maad along the inter-district border and the intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, he said.

Joint team of security personnel were involved in the action and they are reported to be safe, he said.