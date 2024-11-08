Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The exchange of fire is still underway and further details were awaited, the official added.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 10:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 10:13 IST
ChhattisgarhNaxaliteBijapurEncountersecurity personnel

Follow us on :

Follow Us