Enforcement Directorate raids Ranchi residence of IAS officer Vinay Kumar Chaubey in connection with Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case

Last month, Chhattisgarh's Anti-Corruption Bureau and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has lodged an FIR against seven individuals, including Chaubey, for allegedly causing a huge loss to the exchequer there by altering the liquor policy in the neighbouring state.