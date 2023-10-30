Even assassinations of father, grandmother could not shake my patriotism, says Priyanka Gandhi

Hailing Indira Gandhi, who was gunned down by her bodyguards in 1984, she said, "Our grandmother was not just our grandmother but a great personality. How can anyone kill her so violently? I often think what a feeling of patriotism she must have instilled in our hearts that our faith in the country didn't break even for a single minute or a second despite such a violent incident."

"A similar incident happened with my father (who was assassinated in Tamil Nadu in 1991) when I was 19 years old. But still our faith and patriotism remained intact. I am saying all these things because when we talk about Nehru ji, Indira ji and Rajiv ji, those who criticise us immediately raise the issue of 'parivarwad'," she added.