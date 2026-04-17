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Excess fuel, pressure surge in boiler led to Vedanta power plant blast that killed 20: Initial probe

The explosion occurred on April 14 at the plant in Singhitarai village
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 00:52 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 00:52 IST
India Newsblastvedanta

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