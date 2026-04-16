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FIR against Vedanta group chairman Anil Agarwal, others after blast kills 20 workers in Chhattisgarh

'A technical team has also been constituted to probe the cause of the blast,' the SP said.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhblastVedanta GroupAnil Agarwal

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