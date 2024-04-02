Former Chhattisgarh AAP chief Komal Hupendi joins BJP

Raipur: Komal Hupendi, a former chief of the Aam Aadmi Party's Chhattisgarh unit, joined the ruling BJP along with his supporters on Tuesday.

The tribal leader, who resigned as state AAP chief and quit the party in January, joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at an event in Kanker district.

His supporters also joined the saffron party in large numbers and vowed to ensure victory of Bhojraj Nag, the BJP candidate from Kanker Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP statement said.