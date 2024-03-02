Four dead, two injured as motorcycles collide in Chhattisgarh

Jashpur: Four persons were killed and two others injured after two motorcycles collided in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday evening near Ganjhiadih village in Tumla area, they said.

As per the preliminary information, a total of six persons were travelling on two motorcycles, when these vehicles coming from opposite directions crashed into each other, a police official here said. "While three persons died on the spot, three others sustained injuries," he said.