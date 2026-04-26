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From conflict to progress: Remote Irpanar village in Chhattisgarh gets electricity

When bulbs lit up for the first time on Friday, residents of Irpanar village saw not just light but a powerful symbol of development, a local said.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 07:08 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 07:08 IST
India NewsChhattisgarh

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